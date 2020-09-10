'Hateful' vandalism and fire at Longford Golf Club condemned

The members of County Longford Golf Club are reeling and seething with anger after the club was targeted by vandals during a mindless incident on Tuesday night of this week.

The new toilets constructed at the popular golf course were totally destroyed and there was also evidence of fire.

Co Longford Golf Club Captain Colm Hughes said members were angry and frustrated by the events of Tuesday night.

"It is unbelievable. As a club committee and volunteers, you try to do your best. It was hateful to see the damage that was caused. Two doors, a window, the roof and an electric panel were destroyed and it is disheartening. We estimate the cost of the damage comes to €5,000," explained Mr Hughes.

After the high of hosting his Captain's Day the previous weekend, Mr Hughes was bitterly disappointed to wake up to the news of the vandalism on Wednesday morning.

"We are the only Golf Club in county Longford and we have a beautiful course set on 130 acres. I accept it is difficult to police such a big space but this is the very first time we've come across attempts to light a fire. We've had to pick up beer cans or bottles previously, but nothing like this," he said.

Golf Clubs were among the first sporting facilities to reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown and Mr Hughes highlighted that the club gained 175 new members which gave everyone a boost.

He added, "Our new young members are an absolute pleasure to deal with and there has been an upbeat air around the club but then you get knocked back when you see this type of thuggish behaviour."

It is understood that the vandalism occurred some time between 8pm on Tuesday evening (September 8) and 8am on Wednesday morning (September 9), and Mr Hughes is appealing to anyone who may have information on the incident to report it to Longford gardaí at 043 33 50570 who are investigating.

Mr Hughes thanked the gardaí for their response. "The gardaí were very thorough. They did a forensic examination of the scene and took away fingerprints and blood samples and hopefully that will help them in their investigation."

* You can click through the photos above to see the extent of the vandalism.

