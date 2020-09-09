Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Longford has risen

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford is on the rise according to the latest information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of midnight on Monday, September 7, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 309.

In neighbouring counties Cavan, Roscommon, Westmeath and Leitrim, the figure for confirmed cases (as at the same date) stands at 902, 365, 698 and 101, respectively.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening said it has been informed that three people with Covid-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,781 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

And as of midnight Tuesday, September 8, the HPSC has been notified of 84 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 30,164 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 51 were in Dublin, six in Offaly, six in Kildare and the remaining 22 cases are located in Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Of the 84 cases, 32 are men and 52 are women with 66% under 45 years of age. 30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case with eight cases have been identified as community transmission.



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We continue to see a concerning pattern of cases, particularly in Dublin. Transmission is diffuse across the county, is in all age groups and is mainly being driven by social interaction within and between households.”



Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “While the reproduction number for Ireland as a whole is close to 1.0, the reproduction number for Dublin alone is approximately 1.4. We are seeing increasing case numbers in Dublin, growing close to 5% per day. If this were to continue, the number of cases would double every 14 days. Given the size of Dublin’s population it is essential we prevent any further spread now – by limiting our social contacts and taking precautions during any essential contacts.”



Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said; “The greatest risk of transmission to school children is in the home setting. International experience reveals that reopening of schools has not been associated with significantly increasing community transmission. Instead, it is transmission of virus within communities that poses the greatest threat to schools. Again, we urge all households to think through their social plans. To keep within the 6 indoor/ 15 outdoor person gathering limits and apply physical distancing in all settings.”