ESB pressing ahead with plans to demolish power stations in Longford and Offaly

Despite calls from the Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey and local politicians, the ESB are pressing ahead with plans to demolish Lanesboro and Shannonbridge ESB power stations when they are decommissioned at the end of 2020.

The establishment of a dedicated ‘Energy Hub’ and a ‘Centre for Climate Change’ in the Midlands were among the key recommendations made by Mr Mulvey in May when he published his eagerly anticipated first Just Transition report.

And he expressed the view that the dismantling of the power stations in Longford and Offaly shouldn’t happen until the ‘Energy Hub’ option is explored.

However, ESB has today, on e-tenders, invited bids for the contract to demolish Lanesboro and Shannonbridge power stations.

Bids for the work must be be submitted by 2pm on October 9, 2020.

The contract includes for the removal of all structures, buildings and plant components with associated waste disposal as per the stipulations outlined in the planning and environmental regulations for each site.



It is proposed that the contract will include; fuel supply system, ash removal system, powerhouse structures, chimneys, site buildings, underground structures/services, all power plant components remaining after asset recovery programme.