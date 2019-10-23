PICTURES | Chic Beauty Salon successfully launches Laserworks Clinic in Longford town

Chic Beauty staff and customers celebrate the launch of the salon’s new beauty venture

Chic Beauty & Laserworks Clinic had a fantastic launch of their Laser Clinic in Chic Beauty Salon on Wednesday, October 16 last.

The Gentle Max Pro Laser is exclusive to Chic Beauty & Laserworks Clinic in the midlands, available to both male and female clients, providing treatments such as hair removal, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, removal of vascular on face and legs (broken veins), skin pigmentation (sun spots), warts, verruca and nail fungus.

If you are concerned about any of the above, Chic Beauty & Laserworks Clinic will provide a confidential consultation to you free of charge.

Chic Beauty Salon & Laserworks Clinic had an excellent launch evening, offering all guests a demonstration and consultation with their special guest Grace McCormack from Candela Medical (Senior Laser Consultant, Candela Ireland).

Skincare consultant, Catherine Geraghty from Simone MAHLER (exclusive premium skin care to Chic Beauty Salon) also offered an exclusive one-to-one consultation to all guests.

Some of the Laserworks Clinic clients gave a testimonial on the night, speaking about their results from the laser technology, expressing how delighted they are with the results.

Chic Beauty Salon & Laserworks Clinic would like to thank all clients who attended the launch event or called to wish the staff well.

The staff would also like to sincerely thank all the local business that supported with ‘Best Wishes’ advertisements in the Longford Leader.

A special word of thanks to Chic staff on the night for their hard work and making the night a great experience for all involved.

Please contact Chic Beauty Salon & Laserworks Clinic for excellent offers, such as Laser Launch packages, Autumn/Winter packages and various laser packages.

Contact Chic at 043 33 41536, follow the salon on Facebook and Instagram, or email the staff at: info@chicbeautysalon.com.

