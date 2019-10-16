Longford's Chic Beauty Salon goes from strength to strength

For the past 25 years, Chic Beauty Salon has been constantly upgrading and progressing with the latest beauty training and technology.

This has aided in Chic Beauty Salon winning numerous Salon of The Year awards.

Margaret McEntee is very grateful for the loyalty of customers for the past 26 years.

“The kindness, generosity and loyalty of our customers over the years has been immense and we really are grateful to every single customer who has made the past 26 years so enjoyable,” she said.

“We have built up a male and female clientele with some of our customers starting from the age of eight years old right up to our oldest customer who is 95.

“Some of our customers have been with us for the last 26 years. Although many of our customers live their own busy lives, each and every customer brings a positive vibe and energy to the salon. It’s the people that we meet every day that make our job rewarding.”

Like many industries, the beauty industry is constantly changing. Nowadays, there are many stand-alone nail bars, brow & lash bars and free-lance make-up artists. Therefore, as a salon owner, you constantly need to keep up with these changes.

“We at Chic Beauty Salon are proud to offer everything beauty-related all under one roof,” Margaret stated.

Margaret is very grateful for the support from family and friends all through the years.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to my family and friends for their support all down the years.

The mentoring and advice from friends and family has really helped me to boost my business,” she said.

“I would also like to thank local business networks for the support, especially to our Business to Business networking group who have kept me motivated and enthusiastic.

“I am so grateful for all the experiences in my business, the low times really make you appreciate the highs.

“I have been really blessed with staff since the beginning of my beauty career and I’m very lucky at the moment to have enthusiastic and dynamic girls who want to give the best to each and every customer.”

For further information, please call: 043 33 41536, email: info@chicbeautysalon.com or find us on: Facebook and Instagram.