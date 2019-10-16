Chic Beauty Salon Longford celebrates 26 years in business

Margaret McEntee, proprietor of Chic Beauty Salon, opened her business on 34 Dublin Street, Longford, on December 12, 1993.

Margaret started out as a general and psychiatric nurse, after completing her studies in The Richmond. She then worked in St Loman’s Hospital, Mullingar for 11 years.

But Margaret always had a great passion for beauty and with this passion in the back of her mind for years, she decided to take the leap and do a beauty course.

Margaret opened her first beauty salon in Granard, Co Longford, where she built up a great clientele, over six years. The opportunity then arose to move to Longford town. At the time, there was only one other beauty salon in Longford.

Starting out in a small salon with only three treatment rooms, Chic Beauty Salon has now expanded to seven luxurious rooms, which cater for beauty treatments such as facials, tanning, waxing, lashes, brows and nail care.

Margaret recently expanded her business to open a Laser Clinic called Laserworks Clinic, offering laser hair removal and skin treatments.

She’ll be launching her new venture on Wednesday, October 16 from 4pm until 6pm in her Dublin Street premises.

All are welcome to call in and find out more about the new Laserworks clinic.

Chic offers a wide range of beauty treatments

Over the past 26 years, Margaret McEntee and her staff have built up an extensive list of treatments, making Chic Beauty Salon a one-stop shop for all things beauty.

Included in the list of tretments are:

Facials

* Mini Facial

* Regenerating Peel

* CACI Facial

* Glycolic Peel

* Oligo Hydration Mask

* Dermo Correcting Complete Facial

* Chitosan Hot Stone Facial

* Caviar Intense Anti-Ageing Facial

Waxing & Hair Eradication

* Chic offers all waxing treatments along with electrolysis hair eradication.



Lashes & Brows

* Brows: HD, Waxing, Threading , Tinting , Shaping

* Lashes: Individual, Strip, Semi-Permanent Lashes

Make-up

* Bridal Make-Up (and Trial)

* Make-Up & Lashes

* Make-Up Lessons

Tanning

* Half Body Tan

* Full Body Tan

* Special offers on Thursdays

Manicure, Pedicure & Nail Enhancements

* Nail File & Paint

* Manicure

* Pedicure

* Shellac

* Gel Nails

* Gel/Shellac Removal

* Callus Peel

Futura Pro Ultratone Slimming & Toning

* The treatment introduces bioptic Lights and chromotherapy, bio stimulation, micro currents, ultracell and ultrasound transmission. Results include slimming, inch loss, anti-cellulite and more

Universal Body Contour Wrap

* World-famous classic body wrap, results in instant inch loss due to the natural classic clay solution combined with specialist wrapping techniques. Guaranteed to lose six inches



Clinics

* Facial Aesthetics (Anti-Wrinkle Treatments & Dermal Fillers)

* Semi-Permanent Lashes

* Teeth Whitening

* Semi-Permanent Make-Up

* Laser Hair/Tattoo Removal

Weekender Special

* Make-Up

* Full Body Tan

* Shellac

Mind & Body Stress Buster

* Facial

* Back

* Neck & Shoulder

Graduation Package

* Full Body Tan

* Make-Up

* Shellac Nails

Holiday Package

* Bikini Wax

* Full Leg Wax

* Underarm Wax

* Eye Trio

* Lip Wax

* Shellac Fingers & Toes

Bride to Be Package

* Facial

* All Waxing (Hollywood, Leg Wax, Underarm)

* Eye Trio (Lash & Brow Tint, Brow Wax)

* Shellac Fingers & Toes

* Full Body Tan

* Make-Up

Mum to Be Pamper Package

* Facial

* Shoulder & Neck Massage

* Manicure & Pedicure

Ear-piercing

* Ear Piercing (must be over the age of eight)

Male Grooming

* Male Waxing

* Male Manicure & Pedicure

* Male Facials

Colour Analysis

*Do you know the correct colours for you? The colours that suit you best affect your skin tone, hair and eyes. Wearing the correct colours makes you look younger, slimmer and healthier

Massage

* Holistic Back, Neck & Shoulder Massage

* Holistic Full Body Massage

Hot Stone Massage

* LaStone Therapy goes beyond the physical experience of typical massage and enters deeper dimensions of relaxation, health and well being, creating a positive approach to "body, mind, spirit" philosophy

Indian Head Massage

*This massage techniques concentrates on the head, neck and shoulders. Special pressure points are massaged to bring out a deep sense of peace and relaxation

Body Scrub

* Peppermint & Sea Salt Body Polish - The ultimate exfoliating treatment to eliminate dead skin cells, followed by an application of nourishing body cream to leave the skin soft and smooth

Veins

* Red Vein Treatment

For further information, please call: 043 33 41536, email: info@chicbeautysalon.com or find us on: Facebook and Instagram.

