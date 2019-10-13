Chic Beauty Salon launch laser clinic in Longford

Chic Beauty Salon, 26 years in business this year, is launching a state of the art laser clinic in their salon.

Chic has been constantly upgrading and progressing with the latest beauty and laser training. Chic have invested in the latest Laser technology from Candela for their Laserworks Clinic.

The Candela Gentle Max Pro is the best choice in medical laser hair removal, offering more power and versatility than any other hair removal system before seen.

GentleMax Pro is a single consolidated medical grade system that is used for a variety of treatments including hair removal on all skin types.

Other treatments include:

l Skin Rejuvenation (Skin tightening)

l Skin pigmentation (Sun Damage)

l Vascular capillaries

l Rosea

l Warts & Verrucas

l Nail Fungus.

Due to large hand pieces, the GentleMax Pro can treat large areas of skin in less time, making it the fastest laser for hair removal in the medical field.

This versatile system is suitable for thin, weak, and light hair, as well as darker and thicker hair, for all skin types and colour and is backed by multiple clinical studies.

Thanks to a built-in skin cooling system, pain and side effects are minimised. Cooling gels are not required as this system utilises a refrigerant spray before each pulse to minimise discomfort.

Chic Beauty & Laser Clinic are hosting a launch evening between 4pm – 7pm on Wednesday, October 16 at their premises on 34 Dublin Street, Longford.

This event will include; talks from expert speakers, free consultations, special guests, huge discounts and fantastic giveaways. It is sure to be an event not to be missed.

For further information, please call: 043 33 41536, email:info@chicbeautysalon.com, or visit: www.chicbeautysalon.com or find us on: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.