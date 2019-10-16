Longford's Chic Beauty Salon to launch new Laserworks Clinic

Chic Beauty Salon, 26 years in business this year, is launching a state of the art laser clinic in their salon.

Join the team on Wednesday, October 16, from 4pm until 7pm to celebrate the launch of this new venture at their premises on 34 Dublin Street, Longford.

This event will include; talks from laser and skincare experts, free laser consultations, a special guest, huge discounts and fantastic giveaways.

Here are some of the things you could win on the night:

* Simone Mahler Skincare products (worth €700)

* Hair & Body Care Hamper (worth €150)

* €100, €70 and €50 - Chic Beauty & Laser Vouchers

Chic have invested in the latest Laser technology from Candela Medical for their Laserworks Clinic. The Candela Gentle Max Pro is the best choice in medical laser hair removal, offering more power and versatility than any other hair removal system.

GentleMax Pro is a single consolidated medical grade system that is used for a variety of treatments including:

* Laser Hair Removal



* Skin Rejuvenation (skin tightening)

* Skin pigmentation (sun damage)

* Vascular capillaries



* Rosea



* Warts & verrucas

* Nail Fungus

Due to large hand pieces, the GentleMax Pro can treat large areas of skin in less time, making it the fastest laser for hair removal in the medical field. This versatile system is suitable for thin, weak, and light hair, as well as darker and thicker hair, for all skin types and colours and is backed by multiple clinical studies.

Thanks to a built-in skin cooling system, pain and side effects are minimised. Cooling gels are not required as this system utilises a refrigerant spray before each pulse to minimise discomfort.

For further information, please call: 043 33 41536, email: info@chicbeautysalon.com or find us on: Facebook and Instagram.

Alternatively, call into the salon on 34 Dublin Street, Longford, this Wednesday between 4pm and 7pm to find out more.