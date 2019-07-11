Gallery | Dressed to impress: Longford's Colette Reynolds among finalists on SuperValu Ladies Day at Roscommon Races

Longford's Colette Reynolds was among the ten finalists on SuperValu ladies day at Roscommon Racecourse on Monday evening last, July 8.

The winner, chosen by celebrity judge Gretta Peter’s, was Annmarie Keegan from Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

Also read: Transition fund needed to help devastated Longford families affected by Bord an Móna job lay-offs



Annmarie, who works in human resources for RSA Insurance, won the top prize of €1,200 cash.



Colette, celebrating 19 years at her renowned Hair Square hair and beauty salon in Longford town, received a €100 cash prize from sponsors Supervalu, as did the eight other finalists.

Winner Annmarie wore a pink floral Misguided dress from ASOS, her headpiece was designed by Sinead B millinery, her pink shoes were from Office and she bought her pearl clutch and jewellery from Mulvey’s House of Gifts in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Also read: Longford's oldest citizen to celebrate 104th birthday with fundraiser



Annmarie Keegan said: “What a huge surprise to win the SuperValu ladies day at Roscommon tonight. It’s my first time to Roscommon Racecourse and I couldn’t believe the style. To be in the final 10 was fantastic so to win is absolutely amazing. I’ve caught the bug for racing and can’t wait to come back.”



For the fifth year in a row, six SuperValu shops in the region - Fleming's Roscommon; Smith's Monksland; Duffy's Ballaghaderreen; Glancy's Carrick on Shannon; Keane's Lanesboro and Cahill's Castlerea - came together to sponsor the annual ladies day event.



Shane Fleming from SuperValu said: “We are delighted to be sponsors of SuperValu ladies day at Roscommon for the fifth year. It’s important for SuperValu to be involved in our local community, so it’s great to see the huge turnout attending ladies day. Congratulations Annmarie and all the finalists – everyone looked fantastic.”

Also read: Granard primed for €3.8m Norman Heritage Park



Judge Gretta Peters, founder of ‘Get Glam with Gret’ blog, remarked: “Women from the West should be very proud – their sense of style is unbelievable! The colour and attention to detail shown by all the ladies really stood out for me. I didn’t anticipate how tough the decision would be to pick 10 finalists. I could have easily picked 20. Annmarie’s look was so fresh, colourful and epitomised summer to me; she was a worthy winner of the SuperValu ladies day at Roscommon tonight. Thanks to everyone for such a warm welcome. I had a fantastic night.”



The ten finalists on SuperValu ladies day at Roscommon Racecourse were: winner Annmarie Keegan, Aughavas, Co Leitrim; Gemma McDonogh, Headford, Co Galway; Breda Butler, Thurles, Co Tipperary; Laura Hannon, Fuerty, Co Roscommon; Colette Reynolds, Longford town, Co Longford; Emma Hussey O’Gorman, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon; Catriona O’Rourke, Tulsk, Co Roscommon; Paula Gannon, Ballydangan, Co Roscommon; Colette Marren, Tourlestrane, Co Sligo and Lorraine McGarry, Tulsk, Co Roscommon.

Also read: Over 3,000 people attend Aslan at the Longford Summer Festival