Transition fund needed to help devastated Longford families affected by Bord an Móna job lay-offs

All available supports need to be put in place to assist the 150 workers who are being laid off at the Bord na Móna plant in Mount Dillon.

Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy has said the 150 lay-offs in county Longford will have a devastating impact on workers, their families and the local economy.

Bord na Móna confirmed this morning that 78 lay-off’s will take immediate effect and a further 70 from next Thursday following the suspension of operations by ESB at the Lough Ree Power Plant in Lanesboro after concerns were raised over hot water discharges into the River Shannon.

Deputy Troy said, “While it is well known that Bord na Móna have plans to diversify their operations all across the midlands over the next decade this will still come as a blow to the workers and their families. Successive generations of Longford families have earned a good livelihood from Bord na Móna. It is only right that Bord na Móna are given the time they need to make the transition."

He added, “The situation of the cooling water discharge temperature is more or less the same since the Lough Ree Power plant was commissioned in 2004. It is a technical breach of the ESB licence and now the EPA have stepped in."

Deputy Troy concluded, “As always it is the families who are paying the price. No one can deny that the transition is happening and that we are moving away from fuel burning which is only right but this cannot happen overnight. A transition fund needs to be put in place and the livelihoods of the people in the area need to be protected."

