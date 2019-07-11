Longford's oldest citizen to celebrate 104th birthday with fundraiser

Longford’s oldest resident, 103-year-old Anne Byrne from Ardagh, is to put fundraising hat once more, as she has helped organise yet another Whist drive for Muscular Dystrophy Ireland (MDI).

The inaugural whist drive was first held in 2015 in honour of Anne’s 100th birthday. The event has since become an annual occasion and has raised in excess of €2,200 to date for MDI.

The latest instalment of the fundraising venture will take place on Tuesday, July 16, at the Granard Community Centre, Longford, from 8:30pm. The initiative will also coincide with Anne’s 104th birthday celebrations.

Organisers said, “Anne will celebrate her 104th birthday on July 18 and to mark this amazing milestone, she has once again requested that another whist drive be held to help raise additional funds for MDI, an organisation which she has close family connections to.”

A raffle will also take place on the night, with refreshments served and plenty of action for Longford’s avid whist drive players. It is shaping up to be a good one!