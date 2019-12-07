GALLERY| Oasis for Craft lovers at Bramblewick house pop-up shop

Smiling faces were a plentiful sight towards the end of November as Bramblewick house, Drumlish - an oasis retreat for craft lovers and glamping enthusiasts - recently held their Christmas pop-up crafts shop.

Amy French and her partner Craig, who first opened up their business back in the summer of 2016, hosted the third of what was a three-part pop-up shop series, at their house near Drumlish on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24.

They welcomed people from all corners of the county and beyond through their doors over the course of two days, offering all types of arts and crafts for sale.

Items for sale included crochet pieces, advent calendars, jewellery, lights and more, all created and produced by local crafters.Meanwhile, those in attendance varied in age from young to old.

Amy told the Leader, “It was quite a wide age group that came through.

“We had some children coming through with their parents too,”

The idea to host a pop-up crafts shop first came about earlier this year and on the back of three successful events, Amy and Craig plan to host three more in 2020.

Amy told the Leader, “We had a trial run last Christmas, which went very well.

“So this year we decided to have three, one at Easter, one in August to launch our honey and one just before Christmas.

“We are planning on trying it again next year to see how it goes.” she continued.

The aim of the pop up shop was to help promote the work of crafters locally and help publicise their works to a wider audience.

Amy said, “We literally converted our lounge into a shop for both days.

Continuing she said, “We were just trying to promote them (crafts) and help make them more accessible to people really.

“The aim of these events is to promote these small businesses and their handmade crafts.”

Some of the crafters featured at the latest pop-up shop included:

Hazelrock

Furniture Renewal

The Felt Faeries

The Crazy Crafter - Leitrim

Marley Grey crafts

Sew Cosy

l Mirror Etching

Sam’s handcrafted jewellery.

When asked when the next pop-up crafts shop will take place, Amy responded, “Easter, August and ahead of Christmas.”

For those looking for update or futher information on upcoming pop-up crafts shop, Amy advised people to keep an eye out on their website - bramblewickhouse.com and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BramblewickHouse).

