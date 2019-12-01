GALLERY| Festive cheer on show at Newtownforbes Christmas crafts fair

The annual pre Christmas craft and artisan fair in aid of Longford Centre for Independent Living recently took place in GAA complex on Sunday, November 24, bringing the festive cheer to Longford.

A one stop shop for all your gifts, the fair included the usual raffle, face painting & refreshments, in what was a great day for all.

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

