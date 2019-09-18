WATCH | 'Everything is happening in Longford,' Dáithí Ó Sé loves the county and its food
Longford food was a talking point at Ploughing 2019 as RTE host Daithi O Sé spoke to Gary Nolan of Panelto Foods.
It turns out the Kerry presenter is a big fan of the county and its food.
Gary spoke passionately about his products and firmly put Longford on the foodie map.
