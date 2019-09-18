Quinn Industrial Holdings director hospitalised following abduction and vicious assault

Quinn Industrial Holdings’ (QIH) has confirmed this morning that Mr Kevin Lunney, Director and Chief Operating Officer, QIH has been hospitalised following his abduction and a vicious assault that occurred last evening.

The PSNI are investigating the incident which occurred as Mr Lunney was returning to his family home in Kinawley, Co Fermanagh from his workplace in nearby Derrylin.

Mr Lunney’s and an unknown car were found ablaze in a road near his family home shortly before 7pm last evening.

Some hours later Mr Lunney was found badly beaten across the border in Cornafean, Co Cavan after he was dumped at the side of a road by his attackers.

Mr Lunney sustained a broken leg and range of other very severe, but non life threatening injuries for which he is being treated in a nearby hospital.

Commenting, Mr Adrian Barden, Chairman, QIH said: “Kevin Lunney’s abduction and assault is an outrageous attack on a hard working father of six children but also on his 830 colleagues at QIH and the wider community in the Cavan-Fermanagh region. For several hours last evening Kevin’s wife, family and very many friends were left to contemplate the worst. Like many of his colleagues I am frustrated and angry that more has not been done to protect Kevin who will require some considerable time to recover from the very severe injuries sustained in this brutal attack.

“We have previously warned of the inevitability of serious injury and loss of life arising from these sustained and increasingly serious criminal attacks. We find it inexplicable that not a single arrest has been made north or south despite dozens of incidents. We are now calling for the police authorities north and south to act quickly and decisively to prevent an inevitable loss of life by bringing those responsible to justice.”

Prior intimidation includes physical assaults and arson attacks at or near the homes or businesses of senior QIH staff.

The PSNI investigation is ongoing.

