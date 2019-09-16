Ballymahon's Maura Higgins uses her 'fanny flutters' catch phrase to highlight the importance of smear tests

She got the nation talking about fanny flutters and now Maura Higgins is getting people talking about cervical smear tests and the importance of ending a fear of going for your smear.

On Twitter this morning, she encouraged women to start talking about their vaginas, cervixes and smear tests in a bid to #EndSmearFear for those who are anxious about getting a smear test.

Twitter has responded in an overwhelmingly positive way in the last few hours with almost a thousand retweets and well over seven thousand likes at the time of writing this post.

That's before you even look at the comments that have been posted in response.