Ballymahon's Maura Higgins uses her 'fanny flutters' catch phrase to highlight the importance of smear tests

She got the nation talking about fanny flutters and now Maura Higgins is getting people talking about cervical smear tests and the importance of ending a fear of going for your smear.

On Twitter this morning, she encouraged women to start talking about their vaginas, cervixes and smear tests in a bid to #EndSmearFear for those who are anxious about getting a smear test.

Smear tests aren't always easy so let’s help #EndSmearFear by talking more about them. I got the nation talking about Fanny Flutters now let's do the same with vaginas, cervixes and smear tests! Starting with a hunt for our favourite vagina emoji. Mine is definitely September 16, 2019

Twitter has responded in an overwhelmingly positive way in the last few hours with almost a thousand retweets and well over seven thousand likes at the time of writing this post.

That's before you even look at the comments that have been posted in response.

good woman ! Using your platform for good x — Sarah (@carolindanielle) September 16, 2019

It’s mad how some are happy to have a bikini wax, but not a quick, painless test to check for potential cancer cells! #bringbackthejadegoodyeffect #EndSmearFear — Curvy_Gal EXPLICIT CONTENT (@gal_curvy) September 16, 2019

For those if you who have never had a smear test . Yes it's embarrassing yes it's uncomfortable but it's a few mins of your day and every dr/nurse that has carried out mine have been amazing professional and sensitive to the situation . The thought of it is worse than the moment — PAULINE DANE (@POLLIDEE) September 16, 2019

My smear test saved my life!! I was diagnosed with Stage 1b Cervical Cancer.... after a Radical Hysterectomy at the world famous The Christie Hospital I am now 5 years Cancer free!! .... so come on ladies get yourself booked in for ur smear tests xx — lorraine lealand (@lorrainelealand) September 16, 2019

Good on you & thank you @MauraHiggins - next biggest thing now is for the government to make the changes required in the hse so we don’t have any more horrendous cases that could have been prevented. #endsmearfear #MondayMotivation #smear @LeoVaradkar — Laura O'Leary (@theoriginallol) September 16, 2019