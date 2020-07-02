WATCH | Time to say goodbye for the 6th Class of 2020 at St Mary's National School, Edgeworthstown

The St Mary's National School Edgeworthstown 6th Class graduation took place on Monday, June 29 and to mark the special occasion, a fantastic 16 minutes video compilation was put together, featuring photos of the pupils from birth and throughout their national school journey.

The video also includes messages of congratulations and best wishes from Longford GAA county players Darragh Doherty and Mickey Quinn, along with Mayo ladies football star Cora Staunton.

Next Wednesday's Longford Leader will feature a selection of photographs from the graduation ceremony and there will also be photos from other schools across the county.

