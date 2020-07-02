WATCH | Reeling in the years with the 6th Class graduation pupils at Gaelscoil Longfoirt

The graduation ceremony for the sixth class pupils of Gaelscoil Longfoirt took place on Wednesday, June 24 and while adhering to Covid-19 social distancing protocols, the event proved to be enjoyable for the pupils, parents and teaching staff.

Here's a video Mary Corkery made of the eight years which the 6th Class pupils at Gaelscoil Longfoirt spent at the school.

Next Wednesday's Longford Leader will feature a selection of photographs from the graduation ceremony and there will also be photos from other schools across the county.

