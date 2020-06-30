WATCH | 6th class pupils in Lanesboro take a trip down memory lane
Sixth class pupils across the county are celebrating the end of an era as they eave primary school and prepare for the next chapter in their education.
The school made a lovely video for them, taking a look down memory lane.
Local TD Joe Flaherty and RTE presenter Ciaran Mullooly also offered their congratulations to the pupils.
