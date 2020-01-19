WATCH | Jimmy Jests jubilant as bonfires blaze for Longford heroes of 2020 !

The bonfires are blazing for Longford's heroic O'Byrne Cup champions according to Jimmy Jests.

Not since the 1968 Leinster Championship winning team have Longford supporters been as proud, declares Jimmy.

He firmly believes that 2020 is Longford's year.

Also read: CHAMPIONS ! Mighty Quinn’s goal decisive as brilliant Longford capture first O’Byrne Cup crown since 2000

Also read: ‘Happy days are here again’ - Longford's 2000 O'Byrne Cup Final triumph over Westmeath