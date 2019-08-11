WATCH | Longford floods: Water streams from road down into the yard of Ballinalee homeowner
Longford County Council called to the home of Kathleen Mooney at Drumnahara in Ballinalee on Saturday with sand bags in an effort to keep flood waters at bay.
However, not long after this emergency intervention, Ms Mooney was faced with the problem of excess water flowing dangerous into her property from the road.
