WATCH | Dramatic footage of banks bursting at Mill river in Drumlish as Longford suffers severe flooding
Following the horrendous downpours across parts of Longford on Saturday, Drumlish Tidy Towns captured dramatic footage of the very swollen Mill River after a day of torrential rain.
The river later burst its banks with the Tidy Towns group posing the question: 'A sight to behold - is this climate change?'
Food for thought for us all!
