WATCH | Dangerous flash floods across Longford following torrential rainfall

Monsoon like rain has led to some severe flooding across Longford, particularly around Ballinalee, and a host of sports fixtures have also fallen foul of the heavy rainfall.

Dangerous flash flooding on Ballinalee/ Aughnacliff road. Please drive with extreme caution or not at all if possible — County Longford PPN (@LongfordPPN) August 10, 2019

Longford Town's Extra.ie FAI Cup 1st Round tie at home to Athlone Town, scheduled for City Callin Stadium, is OFF; while the two Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship matches Cashel v Sean Connolly's and Killashee v Ballymahon scheduled for this evening have been postponed. The Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football clash between Abbeylara and Killoe, fixed for Granard, has also been cancelled due to the torrential rain.

The Mostrim v Carrickedmond game is going ahead at Allen Park, Clonguish.

Due to the unrelenting rain the Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship game between @AbbeyGAA and @KilloeGAA has also been postponed — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) August 10, 2019

Our 2 intermediate games have been called off this evening due to the adverse weather conditions @seanconnollys @KillasheeGAA @Ballymahon1889 @teamCASHEL — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) August 10, 2019

And while the heavens opened, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park played host to two Lidl Ladies All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals this afternoon, with Mayo and Galway accounting for Armagh and Waterford, respectively.