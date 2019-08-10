WATCH | Dangerous flash floods across Longford following torrential rainfall
Monsoon like rain has led to some severe flooding across Longford, particularly around Ballinalee, and a host of sports fixtures have also fallen foul of the heavy rainfall.
Dangerous flash flooding on Ballinalee/ Aughnacliff road. Please drive with extreme caution or not at all if possible— County Longford PPN (@LongfordPPN) August 10, 2019
Longford Town's Extra.ie FAI Cup 1st Round tie at home to Athlone Town, scheduled for City Callin Stadium, is OFF; while the two Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship matches Cashel v Sean Connolly's and Killashee v Ballymahon scheduled for this evening have been postponed. The Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football clash between Abbeylara and Killoe, fixed for Granard, has also been cancelled due to the torrential rain.
The Mostrim v Carrickedmond game is going ahead at Allen Park, Clonguish.
The @PHMotors Longford Senior Football Championship between @MostrimGAA and @Carrickedmond1 in Allen Park goes ahead. @Longford_Leader @ShannonsideFM— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) August 10, 2019
Due to the unrelenting rain the Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship game between @AbbeyGAA and @KilloeGAA has also been postponed— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) August 10, 2019
Our 2 intermediate games have been called off this evening due to the adverse weather conditions @seanconnollys @KillasheeGAA @Ballymahon1889 @teamCASHEL— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) August 10, 2019
And while the heavens opened, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park played host to two Lidl Ladies All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals this afternoon, with Mayo and Galway accounting for Armagh and Waterford, respectively.
@WeatherRTE monsoon season in Longford today! pic.twitter.com/1QObv1sLKD— William Walsh (@WWalshie) August 10, 2019
Under water in Soran Ballinalee. @Longford_Leader @rte @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/BUESnFpDpm— Padraig Doherty (@PDohertyMoyne) August 10, 2019
Comhgháirdeachas le Danielle Caldwell agus @Mayo_LGFA— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 10, 2019
After a tough and tight match Caldwell is today's Laoch na hImeartha@ConnachtLGFA @LadiesFootball @lidl_ireland #ProperFan #20x20 pic.twitter.com/uOKfGCDECm
Buailfidh @GalwayLgfa le @Mayo_LGFA in san leathchraobh tar éis an bua inniu@GalwayLgfa 1-12@WaterfordLGFA 2-04@LadiesFootball @MunsterLGFA @ConnachtLGFA @lidl_ireland @GAA_BEO #ProperFan #20x20 pic.twitter.com/3YV7z4eFb1— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 10, 2019
GALLERY | Flooding hell: Ballinalee resident feeling a bit safer as Longford County Council bring sand bags to combat flood threat https://t.co/YDL94WgkNj— Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) August 10, 2019
