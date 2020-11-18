WATCH | Local Ireland National Lottery media awards celebrates excellence in local journalism

The Longford Leader is celebrating this week following the announcement and selection of senior journalist Liam Cosgrove as the overall winner in the News Story of the Year category in the 5th annual Local Ireland / National Lottery media awards.

The National Lottery is honoured to sponsor this year’s Local Ireland Media Awards for the third consecutive year which celebrates excellence in local journalism.



Local newspapers, such as the Longford Leader, are the lifeblood of communities and hold a very important place in Irish society, providing a vital service that should be cherished and supported.

While it has never been easier for people to access news they still turn to their local newspaper for reliable, trusted information.

