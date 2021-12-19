WATCH | So Here It Is – Merry Christmas from Longford School of Rock

All the young musicians across Longford have been working hard to showcase their musical talents this Christmas.
Music Generation Longford music hubs in Ballymahon, Granard, Drumlish and Longford each recorded a festive video to make up for not getting a Christmas concert this year.
Innovative scheme set up to bring music to every home in Longford
An innovative instrument rental scheme, promoted by Music Generation Longford in partnership with Longford Library Services, will help bring music to every home in the county.
It's been a massive year for Music Generation Longford with the revival of Longford School of Rock.
They are really looking forward to bringing you an in person concert but for now - "Here it is, Merry Christmas"
Cllr Peggy Nolan with some staff of Quinn's Supply Stores Edgeworthstown - Nelda Kursika, Barry Stakem, Betty Mulhare and Emma Gaborova, winners of the Best Christmas Window Display in Longford
