WATCH | The superb Longford charity Christmas single by Audio Pilot & Friends

There has been a huge positive reaction to the Audio Pilot & Friends charity Christmas single which is raising funds for St Christopher’s Services and Longford Hospice Homecare.

Their beautifully arranged and produced 'Do they know its Christmas' single is going down a treat since it was released a few days ago and at the time of writing, the Audio Pilot & Friends Charity Christmas Single GoFundMe page had reached almost €6,000.

Longford music fans urged to row in behind Christmas single Longford music fans are in for a festive treat next week thanks to the eagerly awaited unveiling of a special 'Band Aid' style Christmas single.

Christmas Nostalgia: Longford Auld Fellahs relive their best memories of the town they love so well Longford Auld Fellahs is a popular Longford town based nostalgia website, whilst its Facebook page, which features loveable oldies, Tom and Pat, has a loyal following.

Audio Pilot have been on the Irish Music Scene for 18 years and have played some of the busiest venues on the circuit.

There have been great times and challenging times, but they have always remained steadfast in their passion for producing great music and spreading a bit of good vibes.

A very important ethos of the band throughout their lifespan has been to support local charities whenever possible. These charities are entities that they have so much respect for, and they admire the important service that they provide for people less fortunate than themselves.

The last eighteen months or so have been challenging for the entire entertainment sector, but it has given them a chance to reflect and a drive to fulfil a number of ambitions.

One of these was to produce a top class Christmas Single with all proceeds going to a couple of local charities whose fundraising activities have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The charities they have selected are St Christopher’s Services and Longford Hospice Homecare.

You can donate to the charities via the following GoFundMe link

They have already received grant funding from Longford County Council and this will cover the majority of the project costs so 100% of all monies generated will go to the charities.

Vocal Line Up

Mick Warnock (Audio Pilot), Darin Sweeney, Paul Hennessy, Kat Mahon (The Voice & Eurovision contestant with Charlie McGettigan), Davy Flaherty, Colm Mulligan, Sean Hussey, Niall Farrell (Ravens Edge), Johnny Cronin (Cronin), Podge Gill (Brave Giant), Vanessa Ginty (Pub Fiction), Tommy “Taebag” Kelly, Laura Jo, Pascal Flaherty, Jeff & Scutt (Sugar & Spice), Denise McNamara, Evolution Stage School kids, music by Audio Pilot (Rob McTiernan, Harry Ruske, Sean Kelly) accompanied by Paul Gurney, Niall Ward and Barry Conboy.



Production

The principal producers for the single are Barry Conboy and Mick Warnock.

The music for the track was recorded with Audio Pilot, Barry Conboy and Mick with the vocals recorded by Paul Gurney at Real World Studios in Longford.

The video was produced by Shane Crossan of Crooked Line Films with staging and lighting provided by Spain AV.

The location for the video shoot was Blazers Nightclub (Longford Arms Hotel).