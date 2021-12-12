Search

12 Dec 2021

Longford music fans urged to row in behind Christmas single

Audio Pilot

The eagerly awaited launch of Audio Pilot & Friends' Christmas charity single is fast approaching

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford music fans are in for a festive treat next week thanks to the eagerly awaited unveiling of a special 'Band Aid' style Christmas single.

Renowned four piece group Audio Pilot are fronting the novel musical initiative which will see input from a whole host of well known faces from the local music industry.

What's more, all proceeds from the novel release will go to St Christopher’s Services and Longford Hospice, two local organisations whose revenue streams have been adversely affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The principal producers, Barry Conboy and Mick Warnock were joined by Audio Pilot with Barry and Mick providing the vocals under the guise of music guru Paul Gurney at Longford's Real World Studios.

A revered band for the best part of two decades, Audio Pilot have, and continue to be one of the midlands' stand out performers.

Like many of its contemporaries, the ensuing public health emergency has been as challenging as it has unprecedented.

By the same measure, the past 18 months has given them a chance to reflect and a drive to fulfil a number of ambitions. One of these was to produce a top class Christmas single with a view to aiding key frontline bodies who have endured an equally torrid spell.

Boosted by Longford County Council grant funding at the behest of Cllr Gerry Warnock, the single will be accompanied by a video on Audio Pilot's social media page with a Go Fund Me link requesting donations to both respective charities.

The launch night takes place on Friday (December 17) in Escobar where Audio Pilot will, along with an array of local musical talent, lift the lid on what is undoubtedly one of the most long awaited musical productions in recent memory.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media