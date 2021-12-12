Longford panto to ensure the safety of Show White patrons

As the country is being hit with more and more Covid restrictions, it seems our Christmas could be hampered by the pandemic once again.

But local productions are doing their utmost to ensure compliance with the latest Covid-19 guidelines.

The crew and cast of Longford’s Traditional Panto are working hard to ensure the utmost safety for patrons who plan to attend their production of Snow White in St Mel’s College this Christmas.

New measures to ensure safety include ‘booking bubbles’, stringent cleaning methods and proper ventilation in the venue.

“We are following all guidelines and building on them to ensure an enjoyable, safe experience for all at Longford’s Traditional Panto,” explained Paul Hennessy.

“As our venue doesn’t have fixed seating, we have the luxury of being able to arrange seating for each show based on the bookings. You will still be in the row and seat you book, but with more space between you and other bookings.

“We have already reduced venue capacity to allow more space. We’re very lucky in the beautiful venue of St Mel’s College that we have so much space and high ceilings.”

Other measures include ventilation before, during and after the performance, stringent cleaning and sanitising procedures between shows, front of house staff wearing masks, checking of Covid passes, plenty of sanitising stations, and a requirement for adults to wear masks, except when eating and drinking.

All restrictions aside, this promises to be a truly unmissable show, running in

Join Longford’s Traditional Panto this Christmas to see a magic mirror, a horrid stepmother, a poisoned apple and seven vertically challenged friends in a magical story bursting with songs, dance routines and side-splitting comedy!

Will Snow White survive Queen Evilene's attempts to get rid of her? Will she find the love of her life and live happily ever after? There's only one place to find out.

After the phenomenal success of the sell-out Cinderella, in 2019, Stray Cat Productions returns, bigger and better, with the happiest, most magical show ever to hit Longford!

Starring Ireland's favourite X-Factor finalist Mary Byrne as the benevolent Fairy Nuff and the hilarious Colin Flynn as Dame Daisy Doolittle, this promises to have adults and children alike laughing, singing and dancing in the aisles.

Back by popular demand after his highly acclaimed performance as Buttons in Cinderella, the amazingly talented Damien 'Dougie' Douglas will be taking on the role of Billy, Snow White's silly but lovable BFF!

Longford's own powerhouse, Valerie Nolan, also returns, this time as the villainess Queen Evilene, and she is joined by her partners in crime Davy Flaherty and Iarlaith O'Rourke playing her idiot servants Tik and Tok.

The phenomenally talented duo of Leia Victory and Niamh O'Brien from Evolution Stage School will both share the role of Snow White for this year's extended run and joining them will be Ireland's brightest, up-and-coming musical theatre star, Jordan Bass, who plays the cheesy Prince Harry.

Local performer Conor McLoughlin completes a fabulous line-up as Queen Evilene's huntsman - who's terrified of blood!

Written and directed by Pat McElwain, choreographed by Tracey Carty, musically directed by Paul Hennessy and stage managed by Gerry McCann, the team that brought you Cinderella cannot wait to bring this classic tale to the stage this Christmas. Don't miss what promises to be a tremendous treat for all the family!

Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho, it's off to Longford's Traditional Panto we go!

Snow White is supported by Longford Tourism and The Longford Arms Hotel. Snow White opens on Dec 20 with a special opening night offer of €15. Tickets available from www.gr8events.ie.

Follow on Facebook & Instagram: @LongfordsTraditionalPanto.