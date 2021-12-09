Innovative scheme set up to bring music to every home in Longford

An innovative instrument rental scheme, promoted by Music Generation Longford in partnership with Longford Library Services, will help bring music to every home in the county.

Instruments are now available to rent from Ballymahon and Granard libraries at a low cost.

Music Generation Longford is offering a wide range of instruments for people to take out on loan from the libraries, giving people across the county the opportunity to learn music from the comfort of their own home.

The instrument rental scheme is an affordable way for everyone to avail of music education and practice.

Music Development Officer of Music Generation Longford Mary-Jane Sweeney said, “the Library Rental Scheme has been a massive goal of mine since Music Generation launched in Longford. Reaching this milestone is a great step forward for Music Generation as we continue to do what we can to bring music to every kitchen table, garage, music room and fireside in Longford.”

Echoing Mary-Jane's sentiments, Longford County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds agreed saying “Longford libraries are delighted to be collaborating with Music Generation Longford on this very innovative music instrument lending scheme which will operate in Ballymahon and Granard branch libraries.”

While lessons are not available online with the instrument rental, Music Generation do run low-cost music hubs in Ballymahon, Drumlish and Longford Town. You do not have to be a student of Music Generation to avail of the rental scheme, it is open to everyone.

Highlighting the success Music Generation Longford has had within the community, Director of Schools for Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board Brian Higgins added, “Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board has worked closely with Music Generation Longford over the past two years. This is an excellent example of the level of interaction and connection that Music Generation Longford is having with the communities within Longford.”

Mr Higgins added, “The collaboration between Music Generation and Longford Library services has ensured that this vision could be fulfilled. It is a very inclusive approach which has allowed numerous more young people to engage in the inspiring world of music. We in LWETB look forward to the continued success and development of Music Generation Longford."

To rent an instrument or find out more about the scheme, contact Ballymahon Library on 090 6432546, Granard Library on (043) 668 6164. To find out more information about the lessons delivered in Music Generation’s hubs email musicgenerationlongford @lwetb.ie

Music Generation Longford is locally funded by LWETB, Longford County Council and Creative Ireland Longford.