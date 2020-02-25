WATCH | RTÉ's Crimecall programme features dramatic CCTV footage of Longford arson attack

RTÉ's Crimecall programme, broadcast on Monday night, featured dramatic CCTV footage of an arson attack at a house in Annaly Gardens in Longford town on February 17 last.

Superintendent Jim Delaney appeared on the programme and he also issued an appeal for witnesses to a shooting incident in the same area, where two gunshots were fired through the front door of a house on February 12.

The footage of the arson attack shows the suspect approaching the front of the house and also where a flame caught his arm.

Supt Delaney praised neighbours and the fire service for their swift response to the incident and he pointed out that gardaí are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.

