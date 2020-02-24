Gardaí probe latest Longford feud incident as house is targeted in petrol bomb attack

Gardaí are investigating another feud related incident involving two warring Traveller families, the latest of which saw a petrol bomb being thrown at a house in Edgeworthstown at the weekend.

The Leader understands a house in the Corboy area of Edgeworthstown was targeted late on Saturday night.

No injuries or damage was reported, but gardaí believe the incident may be linked to a series of other episodes which have taken place in Longford over the past number of weeks.

The most recent of those occurred last Monday when a two storey house in the Annaly Gardens area of Longford town was effectively gutted as a result of a similar petrol bomb incident.

The reason senior detectives believe last weekend's incident may be feud related is because of two previous shooting episodes in the Corboy area while gunshots were also fired through the front door of a house in Annaly Gardens two weeks previously.

