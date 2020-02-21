Three on feud charges denied bail at Longford District Court

Three men who were arrested this morning, as part of Operation Order, have been denied bail by Judge Seamus Hughes in Longford District Court.

Denis Hannafin, Curry, Longford, Robbie Hannafin, Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Longford, and Tommy Hannafin, Dublin Road, Longford, were charged in connection with violent disorder incident which occurred at a funeral home in Mervue, Galway, in January of last year.

Detective Garda Ronan Leonard told the court this morning that CCTV footage showed a number of members of the Hannafin family outside the funeral home on January 13, 2019, at approximately 3.15pm, when a number of members of the McGinley family made their way towards them.

An altercation ensued, which resulted in one member of the McGinley family suffering a gunshot wound, while another received a stab wound to the back. A third man suffered acid wounds.

Gardaí explained that there is a feud going on between the two families, which began when juvenile members of the families got into a fight at a pool hall.

Detective Leonard voiced concerns that if the three accused were granted bail, they would commit further offences and intimidate members of the McGinley family.

Judge Seamus Hughes had remanded the three accused in custody to Harristown District Court next Friday, February 28.