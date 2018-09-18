WATCH: People running for cover as lashing rain arrives at Ploughing 2018

The rain has arrived in Tullamore on Day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships.

After a largely dry morning, the heavy and widespread showers predicted by Met Éireann have arrived, although they don't appear to have dampened the spirits of attendees.

As heavy downpours arrived in the afternoon, the steel tracks around the site were vacated as people ran to the nearest source of cover, including our reporter who sheltered in the Lidl barn.

The rain had been predicted with more on the way as a Status Yellow warning comes into effect in Offaly at 5am on Wednesday morning.

13 counties, including those neighbouring Offaly, have been hit with a Status Orange warning for Wednesday.

Further warnings are likely as the week continues.

