WATCH: Part of one of the most popular Ploughing stands closed as floor breaks

Such is the popularity of the Aldi stand at the National Ploughing Championships, part of the floor at the entrance has been broken by the huge crowds.

It was a one-way system with attendees entering at one end and leaving at the other, but a side exit was opened up around 12pm as the main entrance was temporarily closed.

The community section of the tent, as well as the Mamia baby room, was also temporarily closed as repairs took place.

The floor at the main entrance was being fixed at lunchtime but footfall remains high.

Mike Denver and special guests like Packie Bonner and Jake Carter drew huge crowds on Tuesday morning while over 35 suppliers provided samples and demonstrations.

Mike Denver will return to the Aldi stage at around 3pm.

