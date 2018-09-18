WATCH: Marty Mone lifts the roof off Ploughing 2018 with Hit the Diff

Marty Mone's 'Hit The Diff' has become somewhat of an anthem for the National Ploughing Championships over the last couple of years, and he returned to Screggan again on Tuesday with a rousing rendition.

Also WATCH: Emotional wellies tribute to farm accident victims at Ploughing 2018

Marty appeared live in the RTE tent on the Tracy Clifford show on 2fm and played his farming hit to a packed crowd.

You can watch the performance at the top of this article.

Also WATCH: People running for cover as lashing rain arrives at Ploughing 2018

Check out the Longford Leader Farming Section HERE