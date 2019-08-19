Lucky winner of the Lanesboro Ballyleague Credit Union draw presented with new car
Aideen Glynn and Gerry Trimble, Chairperson of Lanesboro Ballyleague Credit Union Picture: Brigid Mullooly
The Lanesboro Ballyleague Credit Union summer car draw took place on Friday, August 2, with one lucky winner chosen.
Pictured above is said lucky winner, Aideen Glynn, who now owns a brand new Hyundai i30/
Aideen was presented with the keys of her new motor by by Gerry Trimble, Chairperson of Lanesboro Ballyleague Credit Union.
