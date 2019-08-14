Lough Ree RNLI aid in medical evacuation of unwell woman 

Lough Ree RNLI came to the aid of a woman who became unwell on a boat on the lake yesterday evening (Tuesday 13 August) and required a medical evacuation.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at 9.15pm by the Irish Coast Guard following a report that the sick woman whose boat was in the vicinity of Lecarrow needed medical attention. The lifeboat immediately launched with Helm Stan Bradbury and crew members Stewart McMickan and Denis Begley onboard. Weather conditions were good with a calm lake and a slight wind as the evening turned to dusk and the lifeboat made the 15-minute passage to Lecarrow.

Once on scene, the crew observed that the boat with a family of four onboard - two adults and two children - was alongside at Safe Harbour, having broken down after sustaining engine difficulties. The lifeboat crew assessed the woman and administered casualty care before transferring her onto the lifeboat. An ambulance had already been tasked to Hodson Bay in Athlone to meet the lifeboat at the shore. As the boat was broken down, the lifeboat crew proceeded to transfer the rest of the family onto the lifeboat before securing the boat and leaving the scene.

The woman was subsequently transferred into the care of the ambulance crew at Hodson Bay and transferred to hospital for further treatment.

Speaking after the call out, Lough Ree RNLI Helm Stan Bradbury said: ‘The family who were in Ireland on holidays did the right thing last night, calling for help when they knew the lady was unwell and they were in difficulty. We would like to wish her a speedy recovery.

‘As the summer continues, we want all users of the lake to enjoy themselves and would remind everyone to respect the water as they do so. Always wear a lifejacket, always let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back. Always carry a means of communication and should you get into difficulty call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

