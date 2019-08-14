End of an era for Longford Greyhound Stadium

Longford Greyhound Stadium was “left with no choice” but to announce its closure last week, according to Track Director Joe O'Rourke, who said lack of support from the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) was a major contributing factor to the loss of the stadium.

The stadium announced its closure after 80 years on its Facebook page last Friday, stating that its insurance premium quote for this year was more than double what was paid last year.

"Even if the stadium could find the money needed to pay these bills, this would only be a short term measure without further financial assistance from the IGB,” the statement read.

Floods of comments have poured in since the announcement was made with many sharing memories and expressing their sadness at the loss of the local track, which has been in operation since 1939.

“Everybody is in a state of mourning,” said Mr O'Rourke.

“I don't think people thought it would ever go, but we've been left with no choice. It is a sad day.”

The track will cease operation at the end of August.

