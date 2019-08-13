GALLERY | Outstanding results for Longford Leaving Cert students

This content is brought to you in association with Longford Study Hub

There were plenty of nerves and plenty excitement across Longford yesterday morning as the county's 632 Leaving Certificate students received their exam results.



Schools were quiet due to the fact that results were available online from 10am, but that didn't stop a few from keeping with tradition and collecting their results in person.



“It’s a very exciting day for the girls and for ourselves and for the teachers,” said Principal of Meán Scoil Mhuire, Aoife Mulhern, as a students slowly trickled in to collect their results.



“Over the last five or six years we’ve watched these ladies mature into the wonderful young adults they are. So we wish them all the very best.”



About 20% of the Meán Scoil Mhuire class received over 500 points with six girls earning themselves 560 points or more.



“There was very good higher level maths results and English and our Irish results were good. So to have those three core subjects achieving so well, we’re delighted,” said a beaming Principal Mulhern.



“We're absolutely delighted with them and they should be very proud of themselves.”



More and more students are opting to check their results online, leaving teachers feeling a bit left out when it comes time to celebrate the achievements.



But Ms Mulhern accepted that this is “a sign of things to come” and that more and more often, the school is “taken out of the equation altogether” when it comes to rechecks and results.



“It is changing but everything is changing across the whole education system so it’s not surprising,” she said.



