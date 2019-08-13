Building on success at Longford Study Hub

Having opened their doors in September 2017, Longford Study Hub is entering into its third year offering a wide range of educational services on Ballymahon Street in Longford Town.



The Study Hub services include grinds, supervised study, revision courses and guidance services for students and their parents. A primary aim of the hub is to support the great work of teachers in secondary schools and to provide individual targeted support for students to assist them in reaching their potential.

Speaking to the Leader recently, Brenda Kearney, co-director of Longford Study Hub explained how students come to the Study Hub for a variety of reasons, “Some may need the assistance of a tutor to improve their grades in a particular subject, others want to take an extra subject outside of school and many more want to enrol in our supervised study programme."

There is no magic recipe for success in exams but Longford Study Hub have the following tips for any student or parent as we begin another school year.

1. Pick a course (or a few options)

You don’t have to tell your mates but by taking that very important first step, you now have something to work towards. Students who have a goal/target are more likely to start studying earlier, work consistently throughout the year and remain calm in the knowledge that they know what they want to do. Speak to your guidance teacher if you need help or clarification on any course requirements. If you are going to Higher Options- Go with a list of questions about courses that interest you. This isn’t a day for pen collecting!

2. Work from the first day

Don’t believe a word of it if your friends are saying that they aren’t studying. They are and if not, they will be as disappointed as you next August if you’re in the same boat. The Leaving Cert. is a marathon and not a sprint. It doesn’t mean that you give up your life for the year, it just means that you are consistently working (even if this is just doing your homework to the best of your ability) all year. Signing up to evening study or Saturday study is a great start. We have seen some great results from students in these programmes.

3. Homework is underrated!

The best revision is often what your teacher gives you. It might seem trivial and you might be anxious to revise other topics but do your homework well and work with your teacher! They know you best! It’s really important to aim for excellent attendance during the year- frequently students decide that they can study better at home once the course is finished! This is total rubbish and with all the distractions that are out there, it’s much more beneficial to be in school. We are social beings and learn best in social settings!

4. Mind yourself

Don’t give up being you because you are doing the Leaving Cert. If you have a hobby that you enjoy, continue to treasure the time away from study. It’s actually good to relax your brain and get some fresh air. Put aside time during the mid-terms for fun - whether that be a night out with friends, a concert, a match etc. Recognising when you are tired is important too. You need to rest to get you through the year. It’s not easy to close the books when you know you’re not 100% on a topic but more often than not it will just click with you when you go back rested.

5. Ask for help

If you feel that it’s too much, ask for help. Be it teacher, parent/guardian or friend- they will have your back. There will be days and nights when it will feel like you want to retreat to an island off the west coast and hide there for eternity but everybody feels this way sometimes (even if they aren’t showing it). If it’s a subject/ topic in particular, there are ways to get support that will give you greater confidence with it but never suffer in silence.