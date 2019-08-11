Longford duo attend International youth leadership conference

Two young people from Longford, Kelly Ann Prendergast and Adam Gaffen, joined 250 teenagers from India, the USA and all over Ireland for Foróige’s Leadership for Life Conference.

The conference, launched on Monday, July 29 in NUI Maynooth, brings together teenagers, aged 15-18, to learn how to become leaders in their own lives. During the week-long conference they learned crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, communication skills, critical thinking and team-work.

Also read: Festival fever continues in Longford as August gears up for even more festivities

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige, said “The Leadership for Life programme enables young people to develop the skills, inspiration, vision, confidence, and action plans to be effective leaders.

“Great leadership is grounded in respect and the ability to inspire. Throughout the week these young leaders uncovered the greatness within themselves and their own unique leadership style.

“Young people have a greater role to play now, more than ever before, in the issues that really matter. Youth activism and community action is a central part of our Leadership programme, and I’m both delighted and in awe of what these young people achieve when given the opportunity.”

The 250 delegates, graduated on Friday morning (August 2) having completed various stages of the leadership programme.

Also read: Longford teen pens 'Ending the War for the Earth'