Longford teen pens 'Ending the War for the Earth'

Longford teen, Eliza Jane Pearman Howard was among 48 budding authors selected for inclusion in The Wild Words Book, Volume 7.

Wild Words Children's Book Festival is for children and their families to enjoy books, to meet authors, and to encourage an interest in creative writing. The festival's centrepiece programme at the end of June is for teenagers who have started to write their own short stories and poetry.

Eliza's entry, Ending the War for the Earth, a very topical story about climate change and two children realising that the rescue of Mother Earth is down to them, was written with the support and encouragement of her English teacher Margaret Beirne of Wilson's Hospital School.

The weekend included masterclasses with Anna Carey, journalist and author; Sarah Maria Griffin, writer; Colm Keegan, writer and performance poet and Tom Swift, playwright and screenwriter.

GALLERY | ISPCA National Centre in Longford appeals for new homes for 68 cats and kittens in their care

As part of the poetry workshop Eliza wrote the following poem:

Can you not hear me?

Can you not see us?

There are thousands of us

and yet what response do we get?

Declare an emergency

but don't stop emitting

The world needs help

Is there no one there?

Can you not see us?

Can you not hear me?

Climate Change is a global issue and Eliza is determined to be part of the solution. Each week she has a #Strike4Climate outside Longford County Council offices as part of the #Fridays4Future campaign - she would welcome company, see Facebook @FffLongford for when she's striking.

Eliza's #Strike4Climate featured in a recent issue of the Longford Leader. To read the full story, see www.longfordleader.ie.

The Wild Words Festival is managed by a voluntary committee and it is made possible through the support of Leitrim County Council Arts Office, The Reading Room, and Leitrim Library Service.

Wild Words is funded by The Arts Council, Leitrim County Council and the Irish Writers Centre.

Also read: Midir and Etain Trail launched in Ardagh