Midir and Etain Trail launched in Ardagh

Longford Tourism launched the new Midir and Etain Trail on Brí Leith (Ardagh Mountain) on Sunday last July 28.

The trail was formally launched by County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Micheál Carrigy in conjunction with Bilberry Sunday and a TV crew from RTE’s Nationwide programme was also present.

Bilberry Sunday is a charming old festival, celebrated in Ardagh annually on the last Sunday in July.

It was once a day when people went to hillsides and peat lands in groups to collect bilberries, and sometimes find a spouse.

The trail is now open.

Longford Tourism Officer Dympna Reilly explained, “If you are visiting Ardagh, you can also make an appointment to call to Brendan Farrell for a tour of his beautiful gardens and to Creative Ardagh in Ardagh Heritage Centre to become familiar with the history of Ardagh and the legend of Midir and Etain.”

The Midir and Etain Trail is one of the many walking trails in County Longford.

The following is a list of trails, become familiar with your own County and pay them a visit.

* The Royal Canal Greenway

* Corlea Bog Amenity Walk

* Edenmore Bog Walk

* Derrycassin Woodland trails

* Newcastle Woodlands trails

* Commons Woodlands Lanesboro

* The Midir and Etain Trail

* Cáirnhill Walking Trail

* Longford Town Walking Trail

* Leebeen Park Walking Trail

* The Mall, Albert Reynolds Peace Park, Walking Trail

* The Táin Trail

Longford also has three self-driving trails:

* The Rebel Trail

* The Literary Trail

* The Mid Shannon Trail

For maps or information, call into Longford Tourist Office or visit the website on www.visitlongford.ie.

