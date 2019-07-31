GALLERY | ISPCA National Centre in Longford appeals for new homes for 68 cats and kittens in their care

The ISPCA is appealing for new homes for 68 cats and kittens currently being cared for at the National Animal Centre in Longford.

A further 19 cats and kittens are available for rehoming at the ISPCA’s Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre and four kittens at the Equine Rescue Centre in Mallow.

It has been a busy time for the ISPCA with 91 cats and kittens currently in ISPCA care. An Inspector recently removed ten kittens from a property in Co Wicklow where the cats were breeding out of control.

Although the kittens were in reasonably good health, they were quite timid. Once in ISPCA care, they were assessed by a vet, treated for parasites, vaccinated and received veterinary treatment for any illnesses. When they are old enough, they will be neutered or spayed before being responsibly rehomed.

ISPCA Centre Manager Hugh O’Toole said: “Cat overpopulation is a serious animal welfare concern and we are currently caring for 68 cats and kittens at our National Animal Centre. Some cats and kittens are being treated for various ailments in our isolation unit which is now full to capacity, with a waiting list of more cats and kittens to be admitted. Once they receive the veterinary all-clear, they will be moved from isolation to our main cattery when they are ready for adoption. Anyone thinking of getting a cat or kitten, please get in touch. We’re are open to visitors Wednesdays to Sundays from 11:30am to 4pm where you can come in and meet the many animals in our care.”

All the cats and kittens rehomed from the ISPCA are fully vaccinated, treated for parasites, neutered/spayed (when of age), and litter-trained. We also offer six weeks free pet insurance. We ask for an adoption donation of €60 to help us cover some of our veterinary costs. For more information, please visit our website link here https://www.ispca.ie/rehoming/ cats_rehoming/.

Hugh added: We can all make a difference by neutering or spaying our cats and kittens as soon as possible giving them the best chance of a longer, healthier and happier life.

During Feral Cat Awareness week from August 5 to 11, we are encouraging members of the public who are in contact with a feral cat colony to take part in a Trap, Neuter, and Return (TNR) scheme to help tackle the issues that accompany the cat overpopulation problem.

If you can make a donation to help support the ISPCA with veterinary costs, please visit our website here https://www.ispca.ie/donate/