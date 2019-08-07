Festival fever continues in Longford as August gears up for even more festivities

Longford has had a great lineup of very successful and enjoyable festivals this summer and festival season is far from over as the county gears up for another great month of events and this month the focus is on film, traditional music and our very rich heritage.

Still Voices Short Film Festival takes place in Ballymahon from August 15 to 18 and has an exciting lineup of short films and panel discussions that will run in a number of different venues in the town including the Bog Lane Theatre, Ballymahon Library and Skelly’s. For more information, check out stillvoicesfilmfestival.com.

Granard will once again come alive with the sound of traditional music at the Granard Harp Festival. The festival this year takes place from August 22 to 25.

Among the highlights will be the traditional concert held in the beautiful surroundings of St Patrick’s Church with special guests the award winning Harper and traditional musician Kavan Donohoe and acclaimed Granard poet Noel Monahan who will recite sections of his famous poem about the town.

There will also be a host of local musicians led by the local John Dungan Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Éireann.

Mairead Farrell Chair of the local John Dungan branch said, “We are delighted with the programme we have organised for this year, which will include a choice of music workshops on Saturday morning including harp, fiddle, banjo, tinwhistle and sean nós singing.”

PICTURES | Longford bursting with colour as Cruthú comes to town

It is essential that you book your place through Granard library 043 66 86164 or by email to: johndungan@comhaltas.net.

For young people, the very popular busking competition will take place around the town on Saturday afternoon and will feature lots of great young trad musicians.

For anyone who loves céili music and would like to learn some new steps there will be a Céili Mhór on the Sunday afternoon.

To find out more about what is happening, pick up a programme at Granard Community Library, check out the Granard Harp Festival Facebook page or call 0436686164.

National Heritage Week runs this year from August 17 to 25 and there is an action packed programme taking place in venues across County Longford every day over that week.

For more information check out heritageweek.ie or pick up a programme at your local library.

Read also: Ballymahon's Still Voices International Short Film Festival announces official film selection