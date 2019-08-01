PICTURES | Longford bursting with colour as Cruthú comes to town

Longford was buzzing last week as Cruthú Arts Festival came to town, bringing with it all the usual colour, music and creativity.

And this year's festival was bigger and better than ever with comedy, drama, art, music and plenty of activities in the street.

There was something for everyone, with beautiful vintage car murals, art exhibitions in every empty shop and plenty more.

The Market Square came alive with music and dancing and art as the very popular Carnival of Adolescent Antics returned with a burst of colour this year.

St John's Church was turned into a stunning music venue for Duke Special's headline performance on Saturday night.

There was plenty for kids to do with Teddy Bear's Picnic and the Bilberry Walk in Ardagh taking place over the weekend, among other fun children's events.

Last Friday Night sessions returned to Fabiani, Manchán Magan baked some bread at the Backstage Theatre while telling tales of Ireland, and the Brickx Club allowed the children of today to build their future in the Temperance Hall.

There were tonnes of other events to enjoy over the week making this year's Cruthú Arts Festival the best one to date.

PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN