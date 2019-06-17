Midlands woman fined for careless driving at Longford show

Castlepollard woman appeared at last week's sitting of Longford District Court charged with careless driving at Longford Agricultural Show last year.

Eileen Kiernan, Clonrobert, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath pleaded guilty to “a lapse of judgement” after she pulled out into oncoming traffic while exiting last year's show at Lisnamuck, Longford on July 1 2018. Ms Kiernan, who represented herself, said she lost her bearings as she made her departure, claiming the episode was down to a lack of adequate stewarding and signage.

Sgt Paddy McGirl said Ms Kiernan had incorrectly driven down the wrong lane in making her exit which resulted in her coming out in front of oncoming vehicles. Noting her previous unblemised record, Ms Kiernan was probed further by Judge Hughes as to why she was at Longford Agricultural Show.

In revealing her involvement and interest in cattle, Judge Hughes replied: “We wouldn't have the cattle in the west of Ireland, just chicken and sheep.”

After asking Ms Kiernan affirmed her interest in farming, Judge Hughes put it to her: “So, you have plenty of money?”

He consequently fined her €200 and gave her three months to pay.

