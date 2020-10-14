Calling all Irish abroad! Gogglebox is looking for Irish people living abroad for its Christmas special

Christmas 2020 is set to be a strange one for us all, but particularly for those with family members abroad.

With rising case numbers set against a backdrop of uncertainty for the months ahead, the Christmas festivities as we know them will be quite different this year.

So, do you have any friends or family living abroad? Hit TV show Gogglebox Ireland is looking for Irish families living away from home to take part in their Christmas special.

The show is on the hunt for Irish families living in Germany, New Zealand, and the greater London area who won't be home for Christmas.

If you're interested or know someone who may be, you can get in touch by emailing casting@kiteentertainment.com