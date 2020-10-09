Walktober supports Longford Women's Link on its 25th anniversary

Longford Women’s Link is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary and has launched a ‘Walktober’ event to encourage the people of Longford to walk 25km in 25 days.

Anyone looking to get involved is invited to walk alone or with friends or family, on a treadmill, at a local amenity or near your home, while observing social distancing guidelines.

Sponsorship cards are available at the LWL reception and by email (info@lwl.ie), or you can donate via the donate button on Facebook or online at idonate.ie/event/2564_walk tober.

For more information, see @LongfordWomensLink on Facebook.