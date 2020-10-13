Longford amateur filmmakers invited to make Halloween horror movie

Amateur and professional filmmakers in Longford are invited to shake off those Covid blues, get off the couch and have a go at making a horror film this Hallwoeen instead of watching one.

Creative Ireland Longford are appealing to all filmmakers out there - professionals, amateurs, chancers and fans, with no previous experience necessary, to get involved, either alone or with friends.

If you don’t have a crew, you’ll be given one. Organisers are looking for writers, directors, camera operators, sound operators and actors to take part.

To get involved, visit https://form.jotformeu.com/ 83625324129355 and fill out the form. Organisers will contact you with preparation details.

The challenge begins at 7.30pm on Friday, October 23, and finishes at 7.30pm on Sunday, October 25.

The event will take place in the Longford Arms Hotel.

There is no registration fee and there are a number o prizes up for grabs.

For more information, see Facebook, or contact 0874144082.